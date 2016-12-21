Ethiopia: Air Djibouti Resumes Direct Flight to Dire Dawa
Dire Dawa City Administration Mayor Ibrahim Usman and members of his cabinet and community members extended a warm welcome to officials of Djibouti and management members of Air Djibouti when Air Djibouti Dash 4 100-737 touched down at Dire Dawa Airport. The inauguration of the branch office of Air Djibouti in Dire Dawa coincided with the resumption of the direct flight.
