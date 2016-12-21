ERCA collects over 6 bln birr revenue from Addis Ababa

The Ethiopian Revenue and Customs Authority has announced that it collected a sum of over 6 billion birr revenue during the first quarter of this budget year. ERCA's Addis Ababa Tax Collection and Regulatory Directorate Director,Yared Fekadu, told Walta Information Center that the revenue collected is increased by 11 percent compared from that of same period in previous budget year.

