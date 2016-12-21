Egypt lashes out at Ethiopia for asking it to stop its subversive actions
Anonymous Egyptian Foreign Ministry official called on Ethiopian government to stop what the Egyptians described as an active " provocation" by Ethiopia. A few weeks ago the Ethiopian government has officially request for the Egyptian government or some of its elements to stop supporting rebel and terrorist groups orchestrating anti-government propaganda against the people of Ethiopia.
