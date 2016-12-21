Arab Invasion of the Horn of Africa region

After setting-up a military base in Assab, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia has swiftly moved to open another station in Djibouti. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Foreign Minister of the tiny Horn nation, informed the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that 'security, military and strategic' draft accord would be ratified soon and coastal areas needed for the naval/military bases have already been identified.

