An Ethiopian Market Thrives in the Heart of Phoenix
Fassil Yunka stands before his racks of spices. Bati Bazaar stocks Ethiopian ingredients that are difficult to find anywhere else in the Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A new forum for Ethiopians | Rydi.Org
|5 hr
|Rydi
|1
|How can I start a non-profit organization for E... (Sep '09)
|10 hr
|Mes
|20
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|14 hr
|Whatall
|2,727
|Ethiopian vs Eritrean Women, Who's More Beautiful? (Apr '14)
|14 hr
|Whatall
|73
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Fluffy and cool
|109
|Are Ethiopian and Eritrean women forbidden to m... (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Elka
|166
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Dec 26
|Anonymous
|129
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC