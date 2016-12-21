A Riposte to Gedua s Foot Soldiers

It seems my article titled 'Gedu Andargachew: A fifth column on the loose' which appeared on Tigrai Online sometime this month has inflamed emotions in ANDM circles. Two articles that were authored by Mr Tekola Mekonnen and Mr Bewnetu Zeleke in response to my piece posted on TOL amply indicate the current political mind-set pursued by ANDM since the demise of Meles Zenawi.

