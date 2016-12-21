A Riposte to Gedua s Foot Soldiers
It seems my article titled 'Gedu Andargachew: A fifth column on the loose' which appeared on Tigrai Online sometime this month has inflamed emotions in ANDM circles. Two articles that were authored by Mr Tekola Mekonnen and Mr Bewnetu Zeleke in response to my piece posted on TOL amply indicate the current political mind-set pursued by ANDM since the demise of Meles Zenawi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|2,723
|When was Amhara ethnic group created? (Jun '09)
|Dec 22
|blahblah
|17
|Ethiopians WERE BLACK SLAVES!!!! (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Pgh
|128
|Interogation of Dr.Haile Fida from Ewnetu Sime (Dec '13)
|Dec 18
|ISH
|26
|how do I find out if possible I am part ethiopian? (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Smiley
|28
|i love ethiopia man (Feb '13)
|Dec 17
|Bini
|189
|The real difference between Ethiopian and Somali? (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|591
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC