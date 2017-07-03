VGP NV: VGP sells its VGP Park Nehatu...

VGP NV: VGP sells its VGP Park Nehatu (Estonia) for 54 million

8 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

VGP has sold its VGP Park Nehatu located in Tallinn for a 54 million to East Capital Baltic Property fund III, a fund managed by East Capital. The transaction covers a total of 5 modern logistics buildings with a total of more than 77,000 m2 of lettable area.

Chicago, IL

