Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2017

The retail turnover of the Apranga Group reached EUR 17.7 million in June 2017, and has increased by 7.0% comparing to June 2016. The retail turnover of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 51.4 million in 2nd quarter 2017 or by 2.4% more than in 2016.

Chicago, IL

