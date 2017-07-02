Traditions highlighted at Estonian Youth Song and Dance Celebration
The joint procession and song celebration Sunday ended the third day of the 12th Estonian Youth Song and Dance Celebration under the theme of "Here I'll Stay". About 40,000 people in national clothing attended the 5-km-long procession journey starting from the city center to the Song Festival Grounds in the east.
Read more at Xinhuanet.
