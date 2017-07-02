The EU's New Presidency Is Already in Trouble
Days into Estonia's rotating presidency of the European Union, the Baltic nation's government is showing signs it may not see out the full six months. The ruling coalition, in power since November, is at risk of losing its grip on parliament as a group of rebel lawmakers threatens to form a rival bloc for local elections in October.
