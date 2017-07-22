Moorland Elegies Composed by TA nu KA rvits Release Date: April 2017 Originally recorded in 2017 Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Conductor: Risto Joost Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Solo Soloist: Jaanika Kilgi NPR gives more details: An Estonian Choir Channels Emily BrontA«'s Windswept Blues The texts are by Emily BrontA«, the English author who, at age 29, published Wuthering Heights. Like her novel, these poems are haunted by shadowy, windswept moors and coiled emotions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bronte Blog.