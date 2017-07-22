HKScan Estonia sees profit in 2016, b...

HKScan Estonia sees profit in 2016, but sales fall

Sales of the Estonian unit of the listed Nordic meat group HKScan, owner of the meat processing company Rakvere Lihakombinaat, fell 2.1 percent to 140.3 million euros last year, while the company's profit totaled 1.3 million euros, compared with the 366,000 euros of loss it produced a year before, informs LETA/BNS.... Read more...

