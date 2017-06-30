Gabriel confirmed as new EU digital c...

Gabriel confirmed as new EU digital chief

Mariya Gabriel was confirmed Tuesday as the next EU digital Commissioner and will become the youngest person ever to take on a top Commission post. Gabriel, a 38-year-old centre-right Bulgarian MEP, was approved during a European Parliament plenary session with 517 votes in favour, 77 against and 89 abstentions.

Chicago, IL

