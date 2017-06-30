France, Germany, Italy to meet over migrants crisis
The Interior Ministers of France, Germany and Italy would meet in Paris on Sunday to discuss ways to help Italy which has been struggling with masses of migrants. With the backing of the European Commission, Italy has threatened to close its ports to migrant rescue boats so as to redirect them to other Mediterranean countries.
