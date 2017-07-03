France, Germany Agree to Help Italy C...

France, Germany Agree to Help Italy Cope With Migration Flows

Monday

The interior ministers of France and Germany agreed on new measures meant to help Italy as it struggles to cope with rising migrant arrivals, pledging to boost support for the Libyan coast guard and speed up their relocation under a European Union accord. At a dinner on Sunday in Paris with interior ministers Gerard Collomb of France, Thomas De Maiziere of Germany, Marco Minniti of Italy, and EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, "strong solidarity with Italy" was expressed, according to a joint statement on the website of the Italian interior ministry.

Chicago, IL

