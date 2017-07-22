Europe migrant crisis: EU blamed for ...

Europe migrant crisis: EU blamed for 'soaring' death toll

Amnesty International has blamed "failing EU policies" for the soaring death toll among refugees and migrants in the central Mediterranean. It said the EU was turning a blind eye to abuses in Libyan detention centres, and was mostly leaving it up to sea rescue charities to save migrants.

Chicago, IL

