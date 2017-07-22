Baltic News Service / - BNS July 4, 2017 Tuesday 12:38 PM EET Estonian MEP Toom affirms transparency of Syria visits TALLINN, Jul 04, BNS - Responding to statements made about the leadership of the European Parliament planning to control the controversial foreign visits of its MEPs, Estonian MEP Yana Toom said that her visits have been transparent and added that there is no reason to limit them. "I want to prevent questions by saying that my foreign visits have been completely transparent and clear and I have never acted as a representative of the parliament in situations in which I have no jurisdiction to do so," the Center Party MEP said on social media.

