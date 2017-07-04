Tallinn, 2017-07-04 08:50 CEST -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June 2017 and the second quarter of the 2017 financial year In June 2017 AS Tallink Grupp transported 976 165 passengers, which is a 7.4% increase compared to June 2016. The number of cargo units increased by 14.5% to 30 841 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.8% to 123 353 units in the same comparison.

