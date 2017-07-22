9 UN ambassadors view Jewish roots to...

9 UN ambassadors view Jewish roots to Jerusalem on City of David tour

Monday Read more: The Times of Israel

Israel's envoy Danny Danon and capital's Mayor Nir Barkat lead diplomats on visit to archaeological site believed to be home of biblical king Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, center, gestures as Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon, second right, looks on during a visit by UN ambassadors from nine countries who toured the City of David in Jerusalem, July 4, 2017. Israel took nine visiting UN ambassadors on a tour of the City of David archaeological park in Jerusalem on Sunday in a bid to highlight the Jewish heritage of the holy city following a spate of UN resolutions denying that historic link.

Chicago, IL

