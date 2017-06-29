Vice President Mike Pence to Travel to Estonia, Georgia, and Montenegro
At the direction of President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Tallinn, Estonia; Tbilisi, Georgia; and Podgorica, Montenegro July 30-August 2, 2017. In Tallinn, Estonia, the Vice President will meet with Estonian Prime Minister JA1 4ri Ratas and other officials to discuss bilateral issues.
