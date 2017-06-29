Vice President Mike Pence to Travel t...

Vice President Mike Pence to Travel to Estonia, Georgia, and Montenegro

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The White House

At the direction of President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Tallinn, Estonia; Tbilisi, Georgia; and Podgorica, Montenegro July 30-August 2, 2017. In Tallinn, Estonia, the Vice President will meet with Estonian Prime Minister JA1 4ri Ratas and other officials to discuss bilateral issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,637 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC