UK election raises Brexit stakes while ECB eyes recovery
It was meant to be a landslide victory for Prime Minister Theresa May. But the odds on that outcome in the British general election on Thursday are lengthening by the day, raising the prospect of a government weakened just as it starts divorce talks with a European Union showing more unity and economic strength than at anytime in the past decade. May is still favored to win, but anything short of an increased majority could weaken her hold over euroskeptic lawmakers in her own Conservative Party and raise the chance of an acrimonious fight with Brussels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mydigitalfc.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC