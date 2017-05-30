UK election raises Brexit stakes while ECB eyes recovery

It was meant to be a landslide victory for Prime Minister Theresa May. But the odds on that outcome in the British general election on Thursday are lengthening by the day, raising the prospect of a government weakened just as it starts divorce talks with a European Union showing more unity and economic strength than at anytime in the past decade. May is still favored to win, but anything short of an increased majority could weaken her hold over euroskeptic lawmakers in her own Conservative Party and raise the chance of an acrimonious fight with Brussels.

