Commenting on the negotiations underway at Crans-Montana, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday said "this it the last chance for the procedure for the reunification of Cyprus", vouching that "I will do everything to be useful". Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency Juncker clarified that "I am always ready to take the plane when it comes to be useful to Cyprus or to Greece.

