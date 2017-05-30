[Ticker] EU leaders to meet for digit...

[Ticker] EU leaders to meet for digital summit in September

9 hrs ago Read more: EUobserver

EU leaders will meet in Tallinn on 29 September for a summit "to discuss Europe's digital future", Estonian authorities announced on Friday. Estonia, which is often nicknamed e-Estonia because of its wide use of IT in public administration, will hold the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the EU from 1 July.

