Things to do in Tartu
The Widget Factory is an old factory complex that during the Soviet times was used for manufacturing refrigeration equipment, secret submarine parts and in order to mislead the public, also non-functioning umbrellas and zippers. By today the Widget Factory has become one of the coolest and creative meeting places in Tartu.
