Things to do in Tallinn

If you want to explore Tallinn before or after the conference, we would like to give you a few places for your list: Tallinn's Old Town is one of the best preserved medieval cities in Europe and is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Once a home to wealthy merchants settling from Germany, Denmark and beyond, Tallinn Old Town today is enjoyed by locals and visitors alike, with restaurants, bars, museums and galleries bringing much life to this historical city center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Association of Internet Researchers blogs.