The Polybius Project ICO Has Raised a Big Enough Sum to Open a European Bank
Bitcoin Press Release: Polybius cryptobank project ICO has raised over $6 million in under three days, meeting the requirements to receive a European banking license June 12, 2017, Tallinn, Estonia - The money raised from the ongoing Polybius project's crowdfunding campaign has crossed the $6 million mark, which means it is now possible to register Polybius as a bank and start operations in the EU. The target amount was raised three days into the ICO that went live on May 31, 2017.
