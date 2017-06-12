The Polybius Project ICO Has Raised a...

The Polybius Project ICO Has Raised a Big Enough Sum to Open a European Bank

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Pressat

Bitcoin Press Release: Polybius cryptobank project ICO has raised over $6 million in under three days, meeting the requirements to receive a European banking license June 12, 2017, Tallinn, Estonia - The money raised from the ongoing Polybius project's crowdfunding campaign has crossed the $6 million mark, which means it is now possible to register Polybius as a bank and start operations in the EU. The target amount was raised three days into the ICO that went live on May 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pressat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC