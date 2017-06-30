Tele2 embarks on Estonian upgrade pro...

Tele2 embarks on Estonian upgrade programme

Estonian mobile operator Tele2 Eesti has begun a network expansion project under which it plans to build 434 new base transceiver stations , with almost half of these sited in Tallinn and the surrounding Harju County. The cellco says it is looking to increase 4G coverage from 96% of the population at the start of 2017 to more than 99% by the end of the year, surpassing its 2G and 3G network footprints.



