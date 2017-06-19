Taxify tempting Uber drivers with big...

Taxify tempting Uber drivers with bigger share

Tallinn - The key to success for ride-hailing providers like Uber is keeping drivers happy so they run their app, ensuring that enough cars respond to passenger demand. Estonia upstart Taxify is hoping to win over drivers and take on Uber, the industry leader, by offering a larger share of the profit.

