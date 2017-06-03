'Tallinn Manual 2.0' - " the rulebook...

'Tallinn Manual 2.0' - " the rulebook for cyberwar

With ransomware like "WannaCry" sowing chaos worldwide and global powers accusing rivals of using cyberattacks to interfere in domestic politics, the latest edition of the world's only book laying down the law in cyberspace could not be more timely. The Tallinn Manual 2.0 is a unique collection of law on cyber-conflict, says Professor Michael Schmitt from the UK's University of Exeter, who led work on the tome.

