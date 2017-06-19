Salzburg in Champions League draw ahead of Leipzig ruling
Austrian champion Salzburg will play either Maltese club Hibernians or Estonian team FCI Tallinn in the second qualifying round of the Champions League . Salzburg's presence in the draw threatens the place of Leipzig because both have ownership links with energy drink Red Bull.
