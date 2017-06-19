Private Producer Aims to Ship Baltic'...

Private Producer Aims to Ship Baltic's First Russian LNG Before Gazprom

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Marine News

LNG Gorskaya, a privately-owned Russian liquefied natural gas producer, has launched a 340 million euro project to become the first LNG exporter from Russia's Europe an coast, its CEO told Reuters. Russia expects to send LNG to Europe by the end of 2017 from its distant Arctic peninsula of Yamal but a plant on its Baltic coast could establish the country as a more immediate supplier of LNG in a region already dependent on piped Russian gas.

