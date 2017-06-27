Pay your Ferrari rent with Bitcoin - Lurento.com now accepts cryptocurrency

Pay your Ferrari rent with Bitcoin - ...

June 29th, 2017, Tallinn, Estonia - Lurento, marketplace for high-end car rental today announced it has added Bitcoin as a payment option. Discerning travelers can now rent luxury and sports cars in 70 cities in Europe and, for the first time, pay the rent with BTC.

