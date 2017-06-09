LHV Group's results for May 2017

LHV Group's results for May 2017

In May, the consolidated net profit of LHV Group was EUR 2.3 million; of the major units the Bank earned EUR 1.9 million and Asset Management EUR 0.5 million. Profit belonging to parent company shareholders was EUR 2.2 million.

Chicago, IL

