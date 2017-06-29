Italy gets Brussels backing for EU peers to accept migrants off boats
The European Union executive on Thursday threw its weight behind Italy's plea for fellow EU states to allow humanitarian rescue boats carrying African migrants across the Mediterranean to dock in their ports to alleviate growing pressure on Rome. FILE PHOTO: Migrants listen as a "Save the Children" member shows Italy's map as they approach the south Italy coast on the Vos Hestia ship after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, June 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC