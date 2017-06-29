Italy gets Brussels backing for EU pe...

Italy gets Brussels backing for EU peers to accept migrants off boats

The European Union executive on Thursday threw its weight behind Italy's plea for fellow EU states to allow humanitarian rescue boats carrying African migrants across the Mediterranean to dock in their ports to alleviate growing pressure on Rome. About 10,000 people have been rescued over the last three days, mainly from unsafe smugglers' dinghies that had set out from Libya.

