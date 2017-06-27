Impressions from my first cruise.

Impressions from my first cruise.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: 4 Hoteliers

Exclusive: Last week I returned from a cruise trip to the Baltic Sea; During my long hospitality career, I had the privilege to travel to almost 80 different countries in five continents, I used conventional methods of travel but also less 'conventional' ones such as air balloons and submarines but never traveled on a cruise liner. To be honest, I never had the urge to sail the seas and oceans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,637 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC