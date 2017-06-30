French PM visits Estonia for enhanced cooperation
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe Thursday visited Estonia's Tapa military base for enhanced cooperation on the second day of his trip to the Baltic country. Around 300 French soldiers are based at Tapa as part of the 1,200-strong NATO battalion battle group in Estonia to serve for eight months.
