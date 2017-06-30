French PM visits Estonia for enhanced...

French PM visits Estonia for enhanced cooperation

18 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe Thursday visited Estonia's Tapa military base for enhanced cooperation on the second day of his trip to the Baltic country. Around 300 French soldiers are based at Tapa as part of the 1,200-strong NATO battalion battle group in Estonia to serve for eight months.

Chicago, IL

