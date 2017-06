Foreign minister: Estonia keen to intensify IT-cooperation with Armenia

Baltic News Service / - BNS June 14, 2017 Wednesday 8:43 AM EET Formin: Estonia keen to intensify IT-cooperation with Armenia TALLINN, Jun 14, BNS - Estonia would like to find opportunities for closer cooperation with Armenia and welcomes the progress achieved in EU-Armenia relations, Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser said at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan on Tuesday. The two foreign ministers also talked about the forthcoming Eastern Partnership Summit, economic cooperation and cooperation in education.

