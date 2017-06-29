[Focus] Estonians treat Juncker and T...

[Focus] Estonians treat Juncker and Tusk to 'noisy' heavy metal act

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: EUobserver

After speeches by Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas, European Council president Donald Tusk, and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, three bagpipe musicians performed Ludwig van Beethoven's Ode to Joy, the unofficial EU anthem. But Juncker and Tusk may have been somewhat taken aback by one choice of the choreographer, to include a performance by heavy metal band Metsatoll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC