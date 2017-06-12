Finnish government coalition to kick ...

Finnish government coalition to kick out populist party

The Washington Post

TALLINN, Estonia - Finland's centrist and conservative party leaders both say the populist The Finns party cannot stay in the three-member government coalition after it elected an anti-EU and anti-immigration hardliner as its chairman last week. Prime Minister Juha Sipila of the Center Party and Petteri Orpo of the National Coalition Party said after talks Monday that there was no common ground for working with The Finns' new leader, Jussi Halla-aho, bringing the government to the verge of collapse.

Chicago, IL

