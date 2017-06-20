Finland's government survives no-conf...

Finland's government survives no-confidence vote

TALLINN, Estonia - Finland's government has survived a no-confidence vote after a coalition partner split in two following a leadership battle. Finnish lawmakers backed Prime Minister Juha Sipila's center-right government in a 104-85 vote Tuesday.

