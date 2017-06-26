Exclusive: Estonia's Eesti Energia pl...

Exclusive: Estonia's Eesti Energia plans wind unit listing early 2018

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Reuters

State-owned Estonian utility Eesti Energia plans to list up to 49 percent of its Enefit Renewables unit early next year in an initial public offering that could raise up to 500 million euros , Chief Executive Hando Sutter said. The IPO is planned for the first half of next year, with the timing to be detailed in August, he said.

