Estonian Railways skeptical about Kiev-Tallinn passenger train link

Commenting on a plan of Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan to establish a train connection between Kiev and the capitals of the Baltic countries, the manager of the state owned railway company Estonian Railways expressed skepticism about the idea, writes LETA/BNS.... Read more...

Chicago, IL

