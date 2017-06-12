Estonian bus operator hopes to start ...

Estonian bus operator hopes to start Viljandi-Valmiera service in July

The Estonian bus operator Hansa Bussiliinid hopes to fix the red tape necessary to open a once-weekly bus service between the south Estonian regional capital Viljandi and the town of Valmiera in Latvia in July, writes LETA/BNS according to the regional newspaper Sakala.... Read more...

Chicago, IL

