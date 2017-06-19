Estonia to follow Latvia's suit with fishing restrictions for amateurs
In Latvia limits apply to the quantities of fish allowed to be caught in recreational fishing and it is high time for Estonia to follow the example of Latvia, especially considering that Latvian recreational fishers are very active both in Lake Peipsi and in Parnu Bay in Estonia, Rainer Vakra, chairman of the Riigikogu environmental committee, said LETA/BNS.... Read more...
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06)
|Aug '16
|Khan
|155
|This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|truth
|1
|Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Th cln
|624
|Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Here is what I
|4
|Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|1
|Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC