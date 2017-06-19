Estonia to follow Latvia's suit with ...

Estonia to follow Latvia's suit with fishing restrictions for amateurs

Read more: City Paper's Baltics Worldwide

In Latvia limits apply to the quantities of fish allowed to be caught in recreational fishing and it is high time for Estonia to follow the example of Latvia, especially considering that Latvian recreational fishers are very active both in Lake Peipsi and in Parnu Bay in Estonia, Rainer Vakra, chairman of the Riigikogu environmental committee, said LETA/BNS.... Read more...

