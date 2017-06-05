Estonia, Armenia to intensify cooperation in readmission of illegal migrants
Baltic News Service / - BNS June 7, 2017 Wednesday 5:03 PM EET Estonia, Armenia to intensify cooperation in readmission of illegal migrants TALLINN, Jun 07, BNS - Estonia and Armenia are about to intensify their cooperation to carry out the readmission of illegal migrants. The agreement between the European Union and Armenia on the readmission of persons staying in their territory illegally was signed on April 19, 2013 and it stepped into force on Jan. 1, 2014.
