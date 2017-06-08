ECB Upgrades Risk Assessment to 'Broa...

ECB Upgrades Risk Assessment to 'Broadly Balanced'

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Bloomberg

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said that risks to euro-area growth are "broadly balanced" -- an upgrade from the ECB's previous assessment. He made the comments during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia.

