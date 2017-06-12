ECB Raises Eurozone Growth Forecasts,...

ECB Raises Eurozone Growth Forecasts, Trims Inflation Outlook

The European Central Bank has kept its main interest rate at 0% - but has slashed its predictions for how inflation will grow across the continent. The ECB held Thursday's policy meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, one of the occasional meetings held away from the bank's Frankfurt headquarters.

Chicago, IL

