ECB Drops Guidance on Rate Cuts in St...

ECB Drops Guidance on Rate Cuts in Step Toward Stimulus Exit

Thursday

The European Central Bank ruled out further interest-rate cuts in a sign that it's moving closer to an exit from its stimulus program. The Governing Council, meeting in Tallinn on Thursday, dropped its guidance that rates might fall further, saying only that it now expects borrowing costs to stay at present levels for an extended period.

