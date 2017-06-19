Correction: Finland-Government story

Correction: Finland-Government story

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Newms360.com

In a story June 13 about Finland's government crisis and the breaking of the populist The Finns political party, The Associated Press erroneously reported that nearly half of the party's lawmakers left the party and recreated themselves as the New Alternative group. TALLINN, Estonia - The populist, euroskeptic party in Finland's three-party government broke in two Tuesday, days after its election of a new leader threatened to spell the end of the coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust monuments defaced in Russia, Estonia (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim birthrate worries Russia (Nov '06) Aug '16 Khan 155
News This Tiny Country Thinks Virtual Citizens Will ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 truth 1
News Russian Language in Retreat in Ukraine (May '07) Jul '16 Th cln 624
News Excluded groups say they should be part of Un A... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Here is what I 4
News Starship has almost fully autonomous robots del... (May '16) May '16 Cheddar Cheese 1
News Russia Hews Closer To Zhirinovsky's Wacky Visio... (Apr '16) Apr '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC